EVM Debate: Divisions Emerge Within INDIA Alliance

A rift over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has surfaced between TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and the Congress. Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey highlighted past EVM successes for the INDIA bloc, while Banerjee challenged critics to prove EVM hacking claims. Congress continues raising concerns following losses in recent elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:39 IST
Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The longstanding debate on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has stirred fresh divisions within political alliances. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has parted ways with Congress on this contentious issue, inviting reactions from various quarters, including Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey.

Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, highlighted recent assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, where the INDIA bloc, including Congress allies, emerged victorious without questioning EVM integrity. Dubey remarked, 'An alliance cannot sustain itself on lies. Abhishek Banerjee might be late in realizing, but he has acknowledged the truth.'

Dubey asserted that EVMs cannot be hacked, countering allegations resurfaced by the Congress. Banerjee dismissed Congress's EVM concerns as 'random statements,' urging critics to present evidence to the Election Commission. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reiterated fears of electoral vulnerabilities in Maharashtra, pointing to 'targeted manipulation' and the broader threat to democratic processes.

