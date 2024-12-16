Brawl Over Bites: Gurugram Restaurant Clash Sparks Investigation

A confrontation broke out between two groups at a restaurant in Gurugram's Cyber City on Sunday, leading to damage of three autorickshaws and several motorcycles, according to police reports on Monday.

Investigating Officer Padam Kishor from the Shivaji Nagar police station stated that the altercation originated from a disagreement over food and drinks.

On Monday, law enforcement received information regarding a vehicle set ablaze near the restaurant. Authorities are currently investigating whether this incident is associated with the initial clash or is a separate issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)