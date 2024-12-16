Left Menu

Environmental Crisis: Shadow Fleet Tankers Spill Oil in Kerch Strait

Two older tankers in Russia's 'shadow fleet' were involved in a catastrophic oil spill in the Kerch Strait, raising environmental and insurance concerns. As rescue efforts progress, the debate intensifies on the risks shadow tankers pose due to their age and scant regulatory oversight.

Updated: 16-12-2024 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian authorities are grappling with an oil spill disaster in the Kerch Strait, involving two aging tankers from the 'shadow fleet'. The spill, resulting from a weekend storm, underscores mounting concerns over environmental and insurance risks in the region.

The Volgoneft 212, split in half, led to the death of one crew member and 12 others were rescued, while all 14 aboard the Volgoneft 239, which ran aground, were saved. Together, the tankers were carrying roughly 9,200 metric tons of oil products.

Experts warn this could become a major environmental disaster. President Vladimir Putin has organized a response team to address the spill and its effects, amid growing scrutiny over Russia's unregulated tankers and the shadow fleet's safety protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

