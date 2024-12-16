Left Menu

CBI Expands Investigations: Five More Charge Sheets Filed in Assam Ponzi Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its investigation into the Assam Ponzi scams by filing five additional charge sheets against 18 individuals and organizations. The accused allegedly operated illegal deposit schemes, misled investors with high return promises, and misappropriated funds for personal gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:21 IST
CBI Expands Investigations: Five More Charge Sheets Filed in Assam Ponzi Scam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has escalated its probe into the Assam Ponzi scams, filing five additional charge sheets against a total of 18 accused parties. This group comprises 16 individuals and two organizations, according to a press release by the agency on Monday.

One charge sheet against three accused, including Upepithets Holdings Pvt. Ltd., was brought before the Special CBI Court in Guwahati. The CBI charged Hemen Rava, a Director at Upepithets Holdings, of engaging in a financial scam by defrauding investors with promises of high returns.

Findings showed Rava and his firm orchestrated an illegal deposit scheme, enticing the public with notarized agreements and high monthly returns, violating RBI and SEBI guidelines. Similar charges were filed against five individuals connected to Brahmaputra Sanchay and Biniyog Cooperative Society, who allegedly promoted unregulated schemes under the 'Grihalakshmi' initiative.

Another charge sheet implicated four individuals in conspiracy charges related to operating illegal deposit schemes with diverted funds. In a separate case, two individuals under Go Millions LLP, ostensibly a cosmetic trading company, invited public investments, further breaching RBI and SEBI guidelines.

The CBI additionally charged four individuals from Titan Capital Market for allegedly collecting deposits via various methods without fulfilling investment promises. Investigations traced depositor databases confirming investor deception, with inquiries into additional aspects ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024