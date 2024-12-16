Uttarakhand Shines: Inauguration of State's First Solar Fair
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the state's first solar fair, 'Saur Kauthig,' emphasizing renewable energy, sustainability, and self-reliance. The event features schemes promoting solar power adoption and aims at educating the public on solar benefits, aligning with national targets for clean energy and carbon neutrality.
On Monday, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 'Saur Kauthig,' the state's first solar fair, in Dehradun. The event, focusing on solar energy promotion, witnessed the distribution of grant cheques to beneficiaries of several solar schemes, including the PM Suryaghar Yojana, signaling a push for renewable adoption in the region.
The Chief Minister also launched a solar van to raise awareness about solar energy across the state. The two-day fair serves as an educational platform, highlighting solar energy's benefits and showcasing innovations. Dhami emphasized the importance of such initiatives for Uttarakhand's sustainable development and energy security.
Addressing the environmental impacts of fossil fuels, Dhami pointed out solar energy as a clean alternative. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, there is a national push to generate 100 gigawatts of solar power by 2030, contributing to hitting carbon neutrality by 2070. Uttarakhand is pivotal to these efforts, with several solar projects underway across the state.
