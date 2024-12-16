Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils New Era of Organic Food with 'Bharat' and 'Amul' Brands

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a collaboration between NCOL and Amul to supply certified organic food. This initiative, highlighted through an MoU, aims to benefit Adivasi farmers by offering them better market access and returns for their organic produce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:27 IST
Amit Shah Unveils New Era of Organic Food with 'Bharat' and 'Amul' Brands
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed a significant development in the organic food sector, with the 'Bharat' brand of the National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) partnering with Amul's 'Amul' brand to supply certified organic products. This announcement was made during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving NCOL, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and the Chhattisgarh Government.

Shah emphasized that within the next four years, properly certified and rigorously tested organic grains will be introduced into every district across Indian markets, aiming to foster trust among consumers and provide Adivasi farmers with improved earnings. The NCOL initiative is designed to ensure authenticity in organic product sales and address the long-standing trust deficit among consumers.

During his visit to Chhattisgarh from December 14 to 16, Shah detailed the NCOL's comprehensive strategy to empower farmers by providing direct market access through national and international branding efforts. Serving as a centralized body, the NCOL will manage the supply chain for organic goods produced by cooperative entities nationwide and will collaborate with various government ministries to enhance the organic product market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024