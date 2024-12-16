Amit Shah Unveils New Era of Organic Food with 'Bharat' and 'Amul' Brands

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed a significant development in the organic food sector, with the 'Bharat' brand of the National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) partnering with Amul's 'Amul' brand to supply certified organic products. This announcement was made during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving NCOL, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and the Chhattisgarh Government.

Shah emphasized that within the next four years, properly certified and rigorously tested organic grains will be introduced into every district across Indian markets, aiming to foster trust among consumers and provide Adivasi farmers with improved earnings. The NCOL initiative is designed to ensure authenticity in organic product sales and address the long-standing trust deficit among consumers.

During his visit to Chhattisgarh from December 14 to 16, Shah detailed the NCOL's comprehensive strategy to empower farmers by providing direct market access through national and international branding efforts. Serving as a centralized body, the NCOL will manage the supply chain for organic goods produced by cooperative entities nationwide and will collaborate with various government ministries to enhance the organic product market.

