Blending Tradition with Tech: India's Strategy for Global Leadership

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasizes India's unique advantage in fusing ancient wisdom with modern technology. Celebrating the Science and Heritage Research Initiative, he highlights India's rich heritage and scientific potential, urging further integration for global leadership by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:51 IST
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement underscoring India's strategic advantage, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh proclaimed that blending traditional knowledge with modern technology could place India ahead globally. Speaking at the five-year celebration of the Science and Heritage Research Initiative (SHRI), Singh highlighted the transformative power of India's ancient wisdom paired with contemporary scientific advancements.

The event, organized by the Department of Science and Technology, showcased strides in preserving and modernizing India's heritage. Singh applauded India's extensive trove of ancient manuscripts and monuments as testaments to the country's scientific acumen. He emphasized that this unique strength is vital to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Singh pointed to initiatives under SHRI, like non-invasive heritage preservation techniques and artifact restoration, demonstrating coexistence of heritage and technology for societal progress. He cited successful fusions, including the Lavender Revolution in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh urged scientific institutions to meet global benchmarks and align with government schemes to harness traditional crafts as sustainable livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

