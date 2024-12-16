Paraguay's Economic Surge: Power and Agriculture at the Helm

Paraguay is on the cusp of significant economic growth, with expectations of a 3.8% increase in 2025 according to the central bank. This growth is anticipated to be powered primarily by the electrical and agricultural sectors.

The bank also notes that industry and services will play substantial roles in uplifting the nation's economy. Governor Carlos Carvallo confirmed that inflation is expected to stabilize at 3.7% during the same period.

The projections indicate a robust economic trajectory for Paraguay, encouraging optimism about the nation's future financial health.

