Sanjay Malhotra: The Visionary Leader Steering RBI Towards Viksit Bharat

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra has called on his colleagues to 'strive for perfection' as the institution supports the vision of a developed India, or Viksit Bharat.

Speaking to staffers, Malhotra described the RBI as his family, underscoring the importance of continuous improvement amidst challenges like maintaining inflation-growth balance and stabilizing the rupee.

Emphasizing integrity and transparency, Malhotra pledged to maintain an open-door policy to all employees, aiming for collaborative decision-making as the RBI performs its critical roles in shaping India's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)