Sanjay Malhotra: The Visionary Leader Steering RBI Towards Viksit Bharat

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized the importance of striving for perfection and supporting the vision of Viksit Bharat to his colleagues. He reassured the RBI staff that the institution now feels like his family and emphasized values like integrity and transparency in public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:29 IST
Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra has called on his colleagues to 'strive for perfection' as the institution supports the vision of a developed India, or Viksit Bharat.

Speaking to staffers, Malhotra described the RBI as his family, underscoring the importance of continuous improvement amidst challenges like maintaining inflation-growth balance and stabilizing the rupee.

Emphasizing integrity and transparency, Malhotra pledged to maintain an open-door policy to all employees, aiming for collaborative decision-making as the RBI performs its critical roles in shaping India's economic landscape.

