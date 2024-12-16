Left Menu

Amit Shah's Chhattisgarh Visit: A Promise to Eradicate Naxalism

Home Minister Amit Shah, during his two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, met with families of jawans killed in Naxal attacks, pledging to eradicate Naxalism. Shah assured continued government support and acknowledged the pain of loss experienced by the families. Initiatives to honor martyrs and aid affected families were also introduced.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During a visit to Chhattisgarh, Home Minister Amit Shah met with the families of jawans who died in Naxal attacks, expressing the government's resolve to eradicate Naxalism. He assured the families they are not alone in their grief, stating efforts are underway to honor the martyrs.

Accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, Shah pledged unwavering support to those affected by Naxal violence. The Home Minister announced plans to install statues in the villages of fallen jawans as a tribute to their sacrifices. He emphasized a comprehensive strategy aimed at surrender, arrest, and firm action against those involved in Naxal activities.

Acknowledging the efforts of security forces, Shah highlighted that the past year has seen a substantial reduction in Naxal influence due to strategic operations. He proposed initiatives such as regular grievance addresses for victims' families, aiming for an effective support system to alleviate their suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

