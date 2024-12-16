Left Menu

India Pushes for Organic Farming with New Initiatives

Union Minister Amit Shah announced initiatives to promote organic farming, emphasizing health and environmental benefits. The Indian government, in collaboration with various cooperatives and the Chhattisgarh government, signed MoUs to develop the dairy and minor forest produce sectors, aiming to empower communities and ensure product credibility.

Updated: 16-12-2024 21:37 IST
The Indian government is taking significant steps to promote organic farming, with a focus on health benefits and environmental sustainability, Union Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday. The initiative comes as part of a collaboration involving high-profile MoUs between the National Cooperatives Organic Ltd (NCOL), the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and the Chhattisgarh government.

The agreements aim to enhance the state's dairy and forest produce sectors, bolstering economic returns for farmers and assuring consumers of product quality through certified organic offerings. "Organic farming is not only beneficial for health but also good for the environment and land fertility," Shah stated, emphasizing the global demand for organic products amid concerns about diseases linked to chemical fertilizers.

By launching this initiative, the government hopes to address trust issues among consumers regarding organic labeling, boosting market confidence in products from brands like 'Bharat' and 'Amul'. With the planned introduction of certified organic grains across India over the next four years, the program seeks to empower Adivasi farmers and elevate income opportunities for tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

