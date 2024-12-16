Left Menu

EU Energy Goals Clash with Pro-Nuclear Stance

The European Union's plan to set a new renewable energy target has faced opposition from pro-nuclear member states. The differences center around whether nuclear energy, which produces toxic waste, should be included in green energy targets. This ongoing debate spotlights the EU's internal divisions on future energy policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's plans for a new renewable energy goal encountered early resistance on Monday. Member states with pro-nuclear agendas indicated their opposition to any target that excludes atomic power. This ongoing clash highlights the EU's internal divisions over nuclear energy's role in addressing high energy prices and transitioning to low-carbon sources.

Countries like France push for nuclear's inclusion as a low-carbon option, contrasting with nations such as Austria and Germany that focus on the dangers and costs involved. The surprise inclusion of a 2040 renewable energy target in the EU agenda has rekindled these divisions, particularly among the 15-nation bloc that openly supports nuclear power.

EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen remains firm on dividing renewable and nuclear targets, advocating for maintaining current definitions in renewable objectives. As political disputes linger, the pathway to formulating a cohesive EU energy strategy that balances nuclear with other renewable sources is increasingly fraught.

(With inputs from agencies.)

