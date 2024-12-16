JNUSU’s 'Bekhauf Azadi March' Honors December 2012 Incident

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) organized the 'Bekhauf Azadi March' on Monday, commemorating 12 years since the December 2012 Delhi gang rape, a brutal crime that appalled the nation and prompted wide-ranging criminal law amendments.

Hundreds of students gathered for the march, proceeding from the university's iconic Ganga Dhaba to the Munirka bus stop, where the tragic event began for the 23-year-old victim. The marchers rallied against gender-based violence and emphasized the alarming frequency of crimes against women in India.

In addition to recalling the 2012 incident, the students demanded justice for victims of other horrific cases, including the Hathras and Kathua incidents, calling them moments that severely impacted the nation's collective moral conscience.

