Empowering India: Transformative Initiatives for Women and Child Development Unveiled

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, recently chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee of MPs. The focus was on the transformative impact of flagship schemes such as Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members participated in discussions aimed at enhancing women and child welfare. Devi emphasized the ministry's dedication to advancing nutrition and early childhood care, especially in underserved areas, and empowering women throughout their lives.

Significant initiatives, including Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya, were outlined. The modernization of Anganwadi Centres under Mission Saksham was spotlighted, showcasing the inauguration of over 11,000 upgraded centers with modern infrastructure and digital tools. Poshan 2.0's efforts to combat malnutrition and support Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups were also highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)