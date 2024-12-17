Rijiju Criticizes Congress over One Nation, One Election Opposition

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju has sharply criticized Congress for opposing the One Nation, One Election bill, challenging their perspective by asking if they consider the long tenure of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's government to be illegal. Rijiju highlighted that India maintained the One Nation, One Election system for two decades post-independence under Nehru's leadership.

Rijiju further accused Congress of exploiting Article 356 and introducing fragmented election schedules. He emphasized the importance of the One Nation, One Election framework for national benefit rather than partisan interests, predicting that Congress would continue its alleged negative tactics once the bill is presented.

Addressing Congress's skepticism about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Rijiju pointed out that Congress had governed in 2004 and 2009 through successful EVM elections. He accused Congress of undermining democratic foundations to play political games. This came as Congress MP Manish Tewari opposed the introduction of the Constitution Amendment Bill, citing constitutional concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)