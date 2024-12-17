Delhi Acid Attack Case: Court Uncovers Investigation Lapses

The Rohini court of Delhi has drawn attention to significant lapses in the investigation of an acid attack case, where crucial evidence was mishandled. Despite visible acid stains on a mattress at the crime scene, the first Investigating Officer failed to seize it, delaying its recovery until a second officer intervened.

In response to these procedural failings, the court issued a show cause notice to both investigating officers, questioning why departmental action should not be pursued for their oversight. The court also highlighted the death of one of the accused and instructed the Station House Officer to file a death verification report, with the next hearing scheduled for February 28, 2024.

Previously, the court denied bail to an accused, who was a proclaimed offender and had been absconding for six years. The judge noted the victim's severe injuries, including loss of an eye and partial speech incapacity, as reasons for rejecting the bail application. Despite defenses claiming ignorance of proceedings, the court emphasized the accused's evasion from justice since 2018.

