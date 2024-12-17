European Shares Slump Amid Central Bank Decision Anticipation

European shares hit a two-week low on Tuesday morning. The decline, primarily in energy and healthcare sectors, comes as investors brace for a series of significant central bank decisions anticipated later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.5% to its lowest level since December 2, with oil and gas stocks leading losses, down 1.3%. This downturn was fueled by concerns over demand following new economic data from China.

Attention is fixed on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision expected on Wednesday, with a predicted 25-basis-point rate cut. The pace of future easing will be crucial as the U.S. economy shows stability. The Bank of Japan and Bank of England will announce their rate decisions on Thursday.

