PM Modi Praises BJP's Progress in Rajasthan, Launches Rs 50,000 Crore Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the achievements of the BJP-led government in Rajasthan, headed by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, during the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' celebration, marking one year of the administration. He highlighted the BJP's 'double engine' governance model as a beacon of effective administration while citing recent electoral victories in various states as proof of increased public trust.

Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects valued over Rs 45,000-50,000 crores, forecasting solutions to longstanding state challenges like water scarcity and employment. He stressed that these developments mark a foundational year, enhancing Rajasthan's connectivity and attractiveness for investment, thereby benefiting tourism, agriculture, and youth employment.

Criticism was also directed at the preceding Congress government under Ashok Gehlot, which Modi accused of perpetuating recruitment frauds and paper leaks. He praised the BJP's crackdown on such malpractices, which he argued had tarnished Rajasthan's reputation. The event also witnessed CM Sharma and CM Yadav from Madhya Pradesh exchanging a crucial MoU for the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal project in Modi's presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)