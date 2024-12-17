Manipur's Major Roadway Upgrade: Transforming Infrastructure

In a significant step towards improving infrastructure in Manipur, the government has approved a budget allocation of Rs777.61 crore for the expansion of the Shangshak-Tengnoupal Road, part of National Highway-102A. The Annual Plan for 2024-25 outlines the conversion of this vital link from a single-lane to a two-lane road with a hard shoulder.

The 48-kilometre stretch, connecting Khonglo and Kasom-Khullen, serves as a crucial transit route between Ukhrul and Kamjong districts. This upgrade is expected to increase road capacity and quality of service, effectively lowering vehicle operating costs in the region.

Revealing the plan on social media platform X, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, emphasized the road's economic and social importance. Enhancements are expected to boost local tourism and business, catalyzing socio-economic progress in Manipur.

Parallel to this, the Union Government has approved Rs827.98 crore for the development of a 4-lane highway from Pandach to Manigam, near Wayil Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir. The project, incorporating bridges and a 2.55-kilometre elevated section through Ganderbal Town, aims to improve connectivity, regional security, and tourism in the area, according to Gadkari. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)