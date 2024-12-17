Left Menu

Manipur's Major Roadway Upgrade: Transforming Infrastructure

In a significant boost to Manipur's infrastructure, the government has allocated Rs777.61 crore for upgrading the Shangshak-Tengnoupal Road. This project will convert the 48-kilometre road into a two-lane highway, enhancing connectivity, stimulating economic growth, and promoting tourism. A similar initiative in Jammu & Kashmir underscores a broader commitment to infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:04 IST
Manipur's Major Roadway Upgrade: Transforming Infrastructure
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari (Photo/@nitin_gadkari). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards improving infrastructure in Manipur, the government has approved a budget allocation of Rs777.61 crore for the expansion of the Shangshak-Tengnoupal Road, part of National Highway-102A. The Annual Plan for 2024-25 outlines the conversion of this vital link from a single-lane to a two-lane road with a hard shoulder.

The 48-kilometre stretch, connecting Khonglo and Kasom-Khullen, serves as a crucial transit route between Ukhrul and Kamjong districts. This upgrade is expected to increase road capacity and quality of service, effectively lowering vehicle operating costs in the region.

Revealing the plan on social media platform X, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, emphasized the road's economic and social importance. Enhancements are expected to boost local tourism and business, catalyzing socio-economic progress in Manipur.

Parallel to this, the Union Government has approved Rs827.98 crore for the development of a 4-lane highway from Pandach to Manigam, near Wayil Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir. The project, incorporating bridges and a 2.55-kilometre elevated section through Ganderbal Town, aims to improve connectivity, regional security, and tourism in the area, according to Gadkari. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024