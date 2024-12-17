Left Menu

CRPF's Medical Outreach in Gundam: A Dual Front Against Naxalism and Healthcare Crisis

The CRPF has established a security camp in Gundam, offering critical medical services in a former Naxal hotspot. The camp provides free healthcare to both CRPF personnel and villagers, significantly improving local healthcare access. This initiative bolsters both local trust and strategic counterinsurgency efforts.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has made notable inroads in Gundam village, a former bastion for Naxal insurgents, by establishing a security camp equipped with essential medical facilities. This initiative has brought much-needed healthcare services to villagers who previously had limited access to medical treatment due to the remoteness of the area.

The medical camp, serving as a vital resource for the community, offers free healthcare to both CRPF personnel and local residents. Kumar Sani, a CRPF jawan, highlighted the importance of the facility, noting its role in treating common illnesses like Malaria. 'The services are free for everyone, and during emergencies, ambulances ensure timely transportation,' he stated.

Healthcare professionals, led by Dr. Adil Aziz, provide comprehensive medical care, including nutrition support, making strides in curbing prevalent ailments such as Malaria. The initiative not only addresses healthcare needs but also helps to erode the influence of Naxals by establishing trust with the local population. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit underscores the government's commitment to both combatting Naxalism and enhancing quality of life in affected regions.

