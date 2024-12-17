Left Menu

Reliance Power's Landmark Solar and Battery Energy Project

Reliance NU Suntech, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, secured a major solar and energy storage project from SECI. The project includes a 930 MW solar installation and a 465 MW battery energy storage system, marking one of Asia's largest single-site deployments. This initiative aims to aid DISCOMs with peak power supply.

Reliance Power's subsidiary, Reliance NU Suntech, has announced a significant achievement in the renewable energy sector, securing a 930 MW solar project and a 465 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The project represents the second largest deployment of grid storage batteries at a single site in Asia, following a similar initiative in China. This milestone was reached after Reliance NU Suntech received a Letter of Award from SECI.

The competitive tariff structure assures a stable peak power supply for four hours daily, offering relief to DISCOMs which have been under pressure to purchase power during peak hours. The solar contract was won via an e-reverse auction on December 9, 2024, making Reliance NU Suntech a leading participant in India's renewable energy landscape.

