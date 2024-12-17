Controversy Brews Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in India

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi strongly criticized the 'One Nation, One Election' bill on Tuesday, describing it as an 'Anti-Constitutional Bill' that undermines India's federal structure. Gandhi emphasized Congress's firm opposition to the proposal.

In a parallel display of dissent, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premchandran also called for the bill's withdrawal. He expressed concerns over its implications and insisted that the matter be scrutinized by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) before any further progress.

The controversial bill, officially titled 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024,' was introduced in Lok Sabha, sparking a vote that saw 269 members support it, while 196 opposed. The bill advocates for simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, a concept that has triggered significant debate and is now poised for detailed examination by a JPC, following Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)