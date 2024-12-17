Biden Administration's Record Loan to PG&E

The Biden administration has committed to a historic $15 billion loan for Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), according to the Wall Street Journal. The unprecedented financial support is aimed at aiding the utility's recovery and fortifying its infrastructure.

PG&E, a major provider of natural gas and electricity in California, has struggled with financial instability and wildfire-related liabilities in recent years. This influx of funding marks a significant step in addressing these challenges and ensuring reliable service for millions of customers.

The decision also highlights the administration's broader strategy of investing in key energy sectors, showcasing a commitment to maintaining essential services while promoting economic resilience. The loan is part of an ongoing effort to bolster critical infrastructure across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)