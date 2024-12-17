NAMASTE Scheme Empowers India's Sanitation Workforce

The NAMASTE scheme is making significant strides in uplifting India's sewer and septic tank workers, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reported that 67% of these workers belong to Scheduled Castes, focusing the initiative's efforts on enhancing their safety and providing opportunities for empowerment.

The program, running since 2023-24, distributes PPE kits, safety devices, health insurance, and financial aid, aimed at mechanizing sanitation work and safeguarding workers across the nation, underscoring a significant policy shift.

