Bajaj Allianz Launches Eco-Friendly Motor Insurance Add-Ons

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, a prominent player in India's insurance market, has rolled out two groundbreaking motor insurance add-ons—Eco Assure - Repair Protection and Named Driver Cover. These innovations are tailored to offer enhanced customer convenience, champion environmental sustainability, and offer comprehensive personalized insurance solutions.

Eco Assure - Repair Protection marks a pioneering effort in the industry towards eco-friendly vehicle insurance. It focuses on easy access to sustainable repair options, letting customers use restored or new parts to cut down the environmental impact. This initiative promises value-for-money repairs, backed by a one-year protection plan, offering repair and drop-off services at consumers' doorsteps without depreciation costs.

The Named Driver Cover option adds flexibility for policyholders with multiple vehicles, extending coverage to selected drivers. This first-of-its-kind offering allows for flexible driver allocation, making it adaptable to changing needs while ensuring that vehicles remain insured even when driven by family or hired chauffeurs. Bajaj Allianz emphasizes tailored, sustainable insurance options that redefine customer support through these unique add-ons.

