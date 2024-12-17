India's First All-Women CISF Battalion: A New Era in Security

In a landmark development for women's representation in security forces, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, has announced the creation of the Mahila Battalion, the first all-women unit of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). This initiative reflects the government's commitment to increasing female participation in security roles across the country.

The Mahila Battalion boasts a strength of 1,025 personnel, all led by a Senior Mahila Commandant. The battalion is strategically designed to fulfill operational needs in various critical areas such as airports, the Delhi Metro, government buildings, and public sector undertakings. This move not only addresses gender representation but also enhances the security framework in these vital sectors.

Responding to a query from BJP Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Minister Rai provided insights into the recruitment and training processes tailored for the Mahila Battalion. Recruitment adheres to established rules, employing both direct enlistment and promotion. Training programs are meticulously structured based on approved norms to equip personnel effectively for their roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)