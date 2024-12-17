Uttarakhand Launches Advanced Forensic Lab Vehicles to Boost Crime Investigation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled six state-of-the-art forensic lab vehicles on Tuesday, equipped with advanced technology to aid in immediate crime scene analysis. Each vehicle, valued at Rs 65 lakh, features essential tools such as drug deduction and explosive kits, DNA kits, fingerprint and footprint kits, alongside cybersecurity software and video surveillance equipment.

In this initial rollout, the vehicles have been dispatched to key locations including Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, and Srinagar. Funded with Rs 3.92 crore from the Central Government, these mobile labs will soon extend their reach to cover all districts in the state, reinforcing local crime resolution capabilities.

In a related event, CM Dhami also presented appointment letters to 45 newly appointed officers in the Home and Provincial Guard Force Department in Dehradun. The recruits comprise 11 lab assistants and 34 youth welfare officers, tasked with reinforcing Uttarakhand's administrative framework. Emphasizing commitment, Dhami urged the appointees to contribute diligently to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India's development by 2047, highlighting progress in government service recruitments and the implementation of anti-copying laws for transparent hiring processes.

