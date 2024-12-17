Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Backs 'One Nation One Election' Bill for India's Prosperity

In a notable endorsement, spiritual leader and founder of The Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, expressed support for the 'One Nation One Election' Bill, introduced on Tuesday. Shankar argued that synchronized elections would empower leaders to concentrate on governance and developmental priorities rather than being ensnared in perpetual campaigning.

Shankar, speaking to ANI, described elections as the essence of democracy while underscoring the negative impact of frequent electoral cycles. He pointed out that the relentless campaigning hampers elected representatives' ability to fulfill their mandate and manage constituency responsibilities effectively, as the preparation for elections often extends over several months.

Highlighting the economic strain posed by repeated elections, Shankar noted that constant campaigning diverts resources and attention away from governance. The financial burden on candidates, their teams, and taxpayers is substantial. By embracing the 'One Nation One Election' model, Shankar contended, India could promote fiscal stability and restore public faith in government leaders. The bill, aimed at synchronizing Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, is set to undergo further scrutiny by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

