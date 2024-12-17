Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Omission of Bhujbal in Maharashtra Cabinet

OBC community members protested against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Pune, expressing dissatisfaction over NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's exclusion from the new Maharashtra cabinet. Despite Bhujbal's calm demeanor regarding the decision, the Mahayuti alliance faces criticism for the delayed cabinet announcement after their Assembly election landslide victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:19 IST
Members of OBC community protest against Maharashtra Deputy CM Deputy Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions simmer as members of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community took to the streets in Pune to protest against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The demonstrators voiced their discontent over the exclusion of seasoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) veteran Chhagan Bhujbal from the recently expanded Mahayuti cabinet.

Chhagan Bhujbal, a former minister, maintained his composure, expressing that his political momentum remains unfazed by the cabinet reshuffle. Bhujbal remarked, "I am an ordinary worker; it doesn't matter if I am ignored." He emphasized his continued relevance and the decision's roots in promoting new faces within the party.

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, commented on the discontent among some Mahayuti leaders regarding the cabinet's composition. He suggested that the coalition must navigate the challenges of governance. With a historic win in the 2024 Assembly Election securing 235 seats, the BJP-led alliance has yet to unveil a complete cabinet list, perpetuating opposition scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

