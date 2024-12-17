Left Menu

Telangana Governor Celebrates Indian Army and Cultural Unity

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma applauds the Indian Army's excellence and highlights India's growing global stature at the 106th Convocation Ceremony of the Tes-42 Course. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition promoting cultural understanding between Indian states, showcasing the nation's rich diversity and unity in diversity.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma proudly attended the 106th Convocation Ceremony of the Tes-42 Course, where he hailed India's armed forces as a source of national pride. Governor Varma emphasized the Indian Army's esteemed status globally, highlighting its pivotal role in securing the nation.

"Being on this campus is a matter of national pride," Governor Varma enthused, commending the armed forces' excellence and dedication to keeping the country secure. He underscored the Indian Army's position as one of the world's finest military forces.

The Governor also spoke on India's ascending stature on the global stage, attributing significant credit to its defence forces for maintaining peace and safeguarding the nation. The convocation for Tes-42 course graduates marks a key milestone, preparing them for leadership roles in the Indian Army.

On another occasion, Governor Varma inaugurated a three-day photo exhibition titled 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Organized by the Central Bureau of Communication, Hyderabad, the exhibition is part of India's Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) and took place at the Salar Jung Museum.

In his address, Governor Varma praised the cultural confluence envisioned by the Prime Minister, pairing diverse states to appreciate lesser-known facets of Indian culture. He noted that such initiatives boost cultural appreciation nationwide.

The Governor celebrated India's civilization for its rich diversity and unity, embodied in its diverse cultural expressions. He highlighted the state's resilience in integrating these differences, drawing parallels between Telangana and Haryana through shared cultural values, which he described as a valuable educational endeavour for attendees, especially the young.

