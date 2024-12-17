Left Menu

EU Delays Landmark Deforestation Law by a Year

The European Parliament has approved a one-year delay for its deforestation law, originally set for December 2024. This move, seen as a relief by industries and countries critical of the policy, requires EU market commodity traders to prove their supply chains are deforestation-free.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:28 IST
The European Parliament on Tuesday gave its final nod to a one-year postponement of Europe's landmark deforestation law, now set to commence in December 2025. This legislation will restrict imports of goods, including beef and soy, linked to forest destruction.

The delay is a setback for the EU's ambitious green agenda, which faces resistance from several industries. Critics argue that the EU's climate change measures are excessively stringent. Nonetheless, the postponement provides a reprieve for companies and countries like Brazil and Indonesia, which have criticized the regulation as protectionist.

Figures show significant environmental implications, with over 120 million metric tons of CO2 linked to deforestation tied to EU imports in 2021-2022, according to Global Witness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

