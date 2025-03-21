Left Menu

Vinicius Jr Saves Brazil with Last-Minute Stunner

Vinicius Jr scored a crucial late goal, securing Brazil a 2-1 victory over Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers. His strike helped Brazil climb to second place in the South American standings. Brazil initially led with a Raphinha penalty but struggled until Vinicius' dramatic finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:23 IST
In a dramatic finish to the World Cup qualifiers, Vinicius Jr emerged as Brazil's savior, scoring a decisive goal in the dying minutes to seal a 2-1 victory over Colombia. This triumph propelled Brazil to second place in the South American standings, just behind arch-rivals Argentina.

The match began with Brazil taking an early lead courtesy of a Raphinha penalty, only for Colombia's Luis Diaz to level the score minutes before halftime. Despite their dominance in the second half, Brazil repeatedly failed to break through Colombia's resolute defense.

As the clock ticked away, Vinicius Jr produced a moment of magic, curling a strike past Colombia's goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, igniting celebrations among Brazilian fans. Brazil next faces Argentina without suspended players Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes due to yellow cards incurred in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

