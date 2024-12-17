Interstate Potato Ban Threatens West Bengal's Cold Storage Industry
The West Bengal Cold Storage Association warns of severe economic impacts from a recent ban on interstate potato movement, urging immediate reconsideration. This decision has caused a surplus in cold storage and threatens financial losses for farmers. The state prioritizes stabilizing prices amid high consumer costs.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal Cold Storage Association has called for an urgent review of a recent ban prohibiting the interstate movement of potatoes, citing severe harm to the local industry. The association represents all active cold storage facilities in the state and highlights the traditional 60:40 consumption ratio, which sees 40 percent traded with other states.
This ban was enacted in response to potential potato shortages within the state, disrupting longstanding trade practices and resulting in an excess of potatoes in storage, especially in southern districts such as Bankura, Medinipur, Bardhaman, and Hooghly. The association emphasizes significant financial losses for farmers and cold storage operators ensue.
Subhajit Saha, the vice-president of WBCSA, warns that the ban's impact is disastrous for the rural economy, affecting farmers severely. The state government, prioritizing price stabilization, has blocked potato exports amid high prices, despite the adverse effects on cold storage occupancy and impending potential losses due to spoilage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Small-Holder Agriculture: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat 2047
Gujarat Leads the Nano Agriculture Revolution
CFCL and TERI Forge Partnership for Sustainable Agriculture Advancements
Revolutionizing Agriculture: SAVPL Partners with NFMF for Sustainable Manure Production
Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi Hosts Estonian Minister for Bilateral Meeting on Agriculture Cooperation