Interstate Potato Ban Threatens West Bengal's Cold Storage Industry

The West Bengal Cold Storage Association has called for an urgent review of a recent ban prohibiting the interstate movement of potatoes, citing severe harm to the local industry. The association represents all active cold storage facilities in the state and highlights the traditional 60:40 consumption ratio, which sees 40 percent traded with other states.

This ban was enacted in response to potential potato shortages within the state, disrupting longstanding trade practices and resulting in an excess of potatoes in storage, especially in southern districts such as Bankura, Medinipur, Bardhaman, and Hooghly. The association emphasizes significant financial losses for farmers and cold storage operators ensue.

Subhajit Saha, the vice-president of WBCSA, warns that the ban's impact is disastrous for the rural economy, affecting farmers severely. The state government, prioritizing price stabilization, has blocked potato exports amid high prices, despite the adverse effects on cold storage occupancy and impending potential losses due to spoilage.

