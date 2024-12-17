Left Menu

Interstate Potato Ban Threatens West Bengal's Cold Storage Industry

The West Bengal Cold Storage Association warns of severe economic impacts from a recent ban on interstate potato movement, urging immediate reconsideration. This decision has caused a surplus in cold storage and threatens financial losses for farmers. The state prioritizes stabilizing prices amid high consumer costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:05 IST
Interstate Potato Ban Threatens West Bengal's Cold Storage Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Cold Storage Association has called for an urgent review of a recent ban prohibiting the interstate movement of potatoes, citing severe harm to the local industry. The association represents all active cold storage facilities in the state and highlights the traditional 60:40 consumption ratio, which sees 40 percent traded with other states.

This ban was enacted in response to potential potato shortages within the state, disrupting longstanding trade practices and resulting in an excess of potatoes in storage, especially in southern districts such as Bankura, Medinipur, Bardhaman, and Hooghly. The association emphasizes significant financial losses for farmers and cold storage operators ensue.

Subhajit Saha, the vice-president of WBCSA, warns that the ban's impact is disastrous for the rural economy, affecting farmers severely. The state government, prioritizing price stabilization, has blocked potato exports amid high prices, despite the adverse effects on cold storage occupancy and impending potential losses due to spoilage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024