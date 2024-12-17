A Cry for Justice: Farmers' Demands Unheard
Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh urged Punjab and Haryana MPs to voice farmers' demands in Parliament as farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast-unto-death entered day 22. Dallewal demands a legal guarantee of MSP, among others. Farmers plan a 'rail roko' protest to pressure the Centre.
In a fervent plea to address farmers' grievances, Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has called on MPs from Punjab and Haryana to champion the cause in Parliament, as the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal deteriorates during his prolonged hunger strike.
Dallewal, a 70-year-old cancer patient, has been on a fast-unto-death for 22 days at the Khanauri border, demanding legal assurances for Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and other farmer-related issues. Despite his critical condition, he refuses medical intervention.
Farmers, led by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, plan a 'rail roko' protest to further pressurize the government. Their demands include a debt waiver, farmer pensions, and justice for victims of past violence. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.
