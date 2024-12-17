Left Menu

State Security Responsibility: MoS Highlights Collaborative Role of State and Central Forces

Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, emphasized that maintaining law and order is primarily a state responsibility. Central Armed Police Forces are deployed to assist states upon request. Rai also detailed the formation of the CISF's all-women battalion, emphasizing its role in security operations.

State Security Responsibility: MoS Highlights Collaborative Role of State and Central Forces
Minister of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, reaffirmed adherence to constitutional mandates specifying that law and order responsibilities primarily fall under state jurisdiction. Rai noted the categorization of 'Police' and 'Public Order' as state matters within India's constitutional framework.

Responding to questions in the Lok Sabha, Rai explained that the central government offers support through the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) when requested by states. This collaborative approach is designed to effectively manage security requirements, with personnel numbers and associated costs fluctuating as needed.

On another front, Rai highlighted the inauguration of the Mahila Battalion, an all-women unit within the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Comprising 1,025 personnel, this battalion addresses unique operational roles, enhancing security at vital locations such as airports and government establishments, thereby highlighting the diversification of Indian security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

