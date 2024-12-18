India Unveils New Era in Naval Power with 'Nirdeshak' Launch

Sanjay Seth, the Minister of State for Defence, is set to oversee the commissioning of the navy vessel 'Nirdeshak' at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam today. The Ministry of Defence's official statement reveals that 'Nirdeshak' is the second vessel in the Survey Vessel (Large) Project, built by GRSE Kolkata, boasting more than 80% indigenous content.

The ship symbolizes India's dedication to self-sufficiency in defense manufacturing, underscoring the prowess of the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and pivotal contributions from MSMEs, SAIL, and private industry collaborators. This new vessel is a tribute to its predecessor, which served the navy with excellence for 32 years, decommissioned in 2014.

Nirdeshak, with an endurance of 25 days at sea and a top speed exceeding 18 knots, is poised to honor the legacy while setting new operational standards. The commissioning marks significant progress in modernizing the Indian Navy's hydrographic fleet and supports the nation's SAGAR vision for regional security and growth.

The event, aimed at showcasing India's maritime prowess and indigenization efforts, will be hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and attended by senior navy officials, distinguished guests from GRSE, and other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)