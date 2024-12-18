NIA Chargesheets Two Aides of Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Singh in Major Terror Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially charged two affiliates of Lakhbir Singh, also known as Landa, a notorious figure in the banned Babbar Khalsa International organization, involved in a significant terror plot. The charges were filed against Jaspreet Singh, alias Jass, and Baljeet Singh, alias Rana Bhai, in the NIA special Court in Mohali, Punjab.

A statement from the NIA indicates that these individuals are linked to a terror group orchestrated by overseas-based Khalistani terrorist Landa. Jass has been flagged as a key operative on the ground for Landa, while Baljeet has been implicated in weapon manufacturing for the gang.

In its investigation, the NIA discovered that Jass was heavily involved in Landa's drug smuggling ring and extortion schemes, designed to generate funding for Babbar Khalsa International. Meanwhile, Baljeet was allegedly fabricating weapons domestically and leveraging social media to distribute them across the gang's network.

Authorities have seized various arms, ammunition, narcotics, and digital evidence from the accused. Further investigations are ongoing.

In an earlier operation on December 11, the NIA executed raids across multiple locations in Punjab and Haryana, targeting the gangster-terror nexus involving operatives of the Khalistan Terrorist Force, including the Canada-based Arsh Dala. Seizing incriminating materials such as mobile phones and documents, the NIA has intensified its scrutiny of the case (RC 02/2024/NIA/DLI).

(With inputs from agencies.)