Gensol Engineering Secures Major Solar Project in Punjab

Gensol Engineering has garnered a significant contract from a prominent steel manufacturer in Punjab for a 22-megawatt solar project.

The groundbreaking project, valued at Rs 88 crore, will unfold over a six-month period on a turnkey basis, showcasing Gensol's expertise.

As part of the agreement, Gensol will integrate high-efficiency bi-facial solar modules, augmenting energy production and ensuring sustainability. Gensol's presence in the renewable energy sector is fortified by its specialization in solar EPC services and electric mobility solutions.

