Gensol Engineering Secures Major Solar Project in Punjab

Gensol Engineering has signed a deal for a 22-megawatt solar project with a steel company in Punjab. The Rs 88 crore project will use advanced bi-facial solar modules and take six months to complete. Gensol specializes in solar EPC services and electric mobility solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gensol Engineering has garnered a significant contract from a prominent steel manufacturer in Punjab for a 22-megawatt solar project.

The groundbreaking project, valued at Rs 88 crore, will unfold over a six-month period on a turnkey basis, showcasing Gensol's expertise.

As part of the agreement, Gensol will integrate high-efficiency bi-facial solar modules, augmenting energy production and ensuring sustainability. Gensol's presence in the renewable energy sector is fortified by its specialization in solar EPC services and electric mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

