Controversy Erupts Over Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments about BR Ambedkar have sparked outrage, with Congress leader KC Venugopal labeling the remarks as unacceptable and reflective of BJP's mindset. Shah's statement, interpreted as dismissive, has drawn criticism and protests from political figures, including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:07 IST
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fierce controversy has erupted following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about BR Ambedkar. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has condemned Shah's comments, calling them "not at all acceptable" and indicative of a mindset within the BJP that is concerning. Venugopal expressed that Ambedkar is a foundational figure of the Indian Constitution, accusing the BJP of cynically using Ambedkar's legacy for electoral gains.

Criticism of Shah has not been limited to Congress. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has also weighed in, accusing the BJP of arrogance. Kejriwal emphasized that Ambedkar holds a god-like status in the nation's psyche, condemning the manner in which Shah addressed the revered leader in parliament. The fallout from Shah's observations was swift, inciting protests by the INDIA bloc that led to the temporary adjournment of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Shah had sparked controversy with remarks that suggested the Congress's frequent invocation of Ambedkar was insincere. He implied that if the party had taken divine names as often, they might have reaped heavenly rewards. This has further fueled the political tension and calls into question the BJP's stance on key historical figures. As the situation develops, it underscores the deep political and emotional resonance Ambedkar's legacy continues to hold across the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

