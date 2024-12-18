Uttarakhand to Implement India's First Post-Independence Uniform Civil Code by 2025

Uttarakhand is set to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by January 2025, marking it as the first Indian state to do so since independence. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made this announcement, confirming that all necessary preparations have been finalized.

The decision to adopt the UCC traces back to March 2022 when the newly-formed government decided in its first cabinet meeting to set up an expert committee. Chaired by retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, the committee paved the way for the drafting and subsequent passing of the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024 by the State Legislative Assembly on February 7, 2024. The bill received presidential assent shortly after, solidifying its enactment.

Chief Minister Dhami has directed comprehensive training for officials responsible for UCC implementation and emphasized the enhancement of online services for public access. Through a new portal and mobile app, services such as registrations and appeals will be more accessible, reflecting the state's aim for inclusive development and digital convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)