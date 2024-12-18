Left Menu

Strategic Bancassurance Alliance: A New Dawn for Reliance Nippon and IndusInd

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, part of Reliance Capital, is exploring a bancassurance partnership with IndusInd Bank. IndusInd's parent company, IIHL, has acquired Reliance Capital and intends to expand its banking and financial services footprint in India. This alliance aims to bolster growth and customer experience.

Updated: 18-12-2024 17:09 IST
  • India

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, a subsidiary of the financially troubled Reliance Capital, is negotiating a bancassurance partnership with IndusInd Bank. This step comes as the deal between IndusInd's parent entity, IIHL, and Reliance Capital nears completion.

IIHL, based in Mauritius and the holding company of IndusInd Bank, recently secured the acquisition of Reliance Capital. The move is seen as a strategic effort to strengthen their insurance business, leveraging IIHL's solid capital base and global aspirations in the BFSI sector.

The bancassurance model, currently absent in Reliance Nippon's strategy, is expected to enhance value for stakeholders, optimizing customer and policyholder experience. Post-acquisition, the Hinduja Group plans to expand Reliance Capital's offerings, aiming for a substantial increase in their market share over the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

