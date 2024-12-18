Left Menu

Accelerating Carbon Capture: Deep Sky's Eight-Firm Alpha Test

Deep Sky is setting up a test ground in Alberta for Direct Air Capture (DAC) technologies, funded by a $40 million grant from Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy. The test aims to refine DAC methods, speeding up their development despite the challenges of high cost and low scalability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:32 IST
Accelerating Carbon Capture: Deep Sky's Eight-Firm Alpha Test

Deep Sky is pioneering a Direct Air Capture (DAC) testing ground in Alberta, backed by Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, to expedite climate tech deployment. The $40 million grant supports the 'Alpha' project, which hosts eight innovative companies, poised to refine carbon capture methodologies.

With the United Nations highlighting the urgency of removing billions of tons of CO2 annually, this Canadian testing ground serves as a crucial step toward large-scale deployment of DAC technologies. The initiative also addresses DAC's current hurdles, being energy-intensive and costly, while aiming to increase efficiency in colder climates.

Despite the risk of rushing development phases, Deep Sky CEO Damien Steel underscores the necessity of accelerating timelines in the race against climate change. The collaboration involves companies like Airhive and Greenlyte, working to transform carbon capture from a possibility to a global necessity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024