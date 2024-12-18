Accelerating Carbon Capture: Deep Sky's Eight-Firm Alpha Test
Deep Sky is setting up a test ground in Alberta for Direct Air Capture (DAC) technologies, funded by a $40 million grant from Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy. The test aims to refine DAC methods, speeding up their development despite the challenges of high cost and low scalability.
Deep Sky is pioneering a Direct Air Capture (DAC) testing ground in Alberta, backed by Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, to expedite climate tech deployment. The $40 million grant supports the 'Alpha' project, which hosts eight innovative companies, poised to refine carbon capture methodologies.
With the United Nations highlighting the urgency of removing billions of tons of CO2 annually, this Canadian testing ground serves as a crucial step toward large-scale deployment of DAC technologies. The initiative also addresses DAC's current hurdles, being energy-intensive and costly, while aiming to increase efficiency in colder climates.
Despite the risk of rushing development phases, Deep Sky CEO Damien Steel underscores the necessity of accelerating timelines in the race against climate change. The collaboration involves companies like Airhive and Greenlyte, working to transform carbon capture from a possibility to a global necessity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
