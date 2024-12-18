Welspun One's Strategic Leap: A Rs 4,000 Crore Fundraising Initiative

Welspun One, an integrated fund and management development platform, announced plans on Wednesday to raise Rs 4,000 crore, drawing notable attention from global investors. The endeavor is intended to expand the platform's investor base, essentially turning it into a hub for international stakeholders eager to tap into India's dynamic logistics sector.

The fundraising marks a significant achievement in Welspun One's objective to double its current 16 million sq ft portfolio to approximately 32 million sq ft by 2028. Already, the company has identified a pipeline consisting of 8 million sq ft across various development assets, and has mapped out a strategy to invest around Rs 1,500 crore in innovative, capital-intensive logistics projects.

Yash Ravel, CEO of Fund Management at Welspun One, emphasized the partnership with global experts to not only secure capital but set new benchmarks for operational efficiency and long-term value. Meanwhile, Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, pointed out the booming e-commerce sectors, highlighting the vast opportunities in industrial real estate requiring scalable, high-performance infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)