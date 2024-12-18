Left Menu

Unveiling the Garlic Battle: Farmers Vs. Illegal Imports

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari highlights the illicit influx of Chinese garlic into India, impacting local farmers. Despite a decade-old ban, the garlic enters via Afghanistan, causing drastic price drops and farmer distress. Protests ensue, yet government inaction persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The illegal influx of Chinese garlic into the Indian market is causing alarm among local farmers in Madhya Pradesh, according to Congress president Jitu Patwari. Despite a ten-year ban, Chinese garlic is making its way into India through Afghanistan, bringing significant challenges to domestic garlic producers.

Patwari, during a protest at Choithram Mandi, emphasized how the increasing Chinese garlic imports have caused the prices of locally grown garlic to plummet by 50%. This price deflation is severely impacting farmers who cultivate garlic extensively in the region, making it challenging for them to recover costs.

Allegations against the government for ignoring the farmer's plight and failing to prevent garlic smuggling were raised by Patwari and Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar. Despite widespread protests, there is still no governmental response or support for the affected farmers, leaving them in a state of distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

