EU Greenlights €350 Million Boost for Synthetic Aviation Fuels

The European Union has approved a €350 million state aid package for Concrete Chemicals GmbH to produce synthetic aviation fuels in Germany. The project uses renewable resources and aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with EU environmental goals. Operations begin in 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:38 IST
The European Union has taken a significant step in supporting sustainable aviation by approving a €350 million state aid package for Concrete Chemicals GmbH. The funds will facilitate the production of synthetic aviation fuels in Ruedersdorf, Germany.

This groundbreaking project will leverage renewable hydrogen and biogenic CO2, alongside advanced technologies, to produce up to 30,000 tonnes of power-to-liquids kerosene each year. It marks a major stride towards sustainable aviation goals.

The initiative aligns with the EU's Green Deal and ReFuelEU aviation targets, aiming for a 90% reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional fossil fuels. The plant is slated to begin operations in 2028, marking a significant milestone in environmental sustainability.

