Left Menu

Pakistan Cracks Down on Tax Evaders with New Bill

The Pakistan government introduced a bill to enforce strict measures against tax evaders, limiting their ability to open bank accounts and purchase luxury items. This move comes as part of efforts to enhance revenue collection and align with IMF agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:34 IST
Pakistan Cracks Down on Tax Evaders with New Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move against tax evaders, the Pakistan government has introduced a bill in parliament to impose strict restrictions on non-filers of tax returns. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at preventing non-filers from opening bank accounts and purchasing cars above 800cc.

The proposed legislation goes further to ban non-filers from buying shares beyond a certain limit and making high-value bank transactions. Their bank accounts could be frozen if they fail to register with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which will also restrict property transfers.

These measures are part of the government's strategy to bolster revenue collection following an agreement with the IMF for a USD 7 billion loan. The FBR has set an ambitious Rs 12.913 trillion tax target for the fiscal year, marking a significant increase from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024