FTSE 100 Gains Amid Inflation Data and BoE Rate Decision

Britain's FTSE 100 slightly rose on Wednesday, influenced by banking sector gains and crucial inflation data. Investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's and Bank of England's interest-rate decisions. The FTSE midcap 250 saw its first increase in seven sessions, driven by banks and affected energy companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:59 IST
On Wednesday, Britain's FTSE 100 index posted a slight increase, with banks leading the charge, while investors processed critical inflation figures that could shape domestic monetary policy and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate announcement.

The FTSE 100 edged up by 0.1%, yet remained near its lowest point in over three weeks. Meanwhile, the FTSE midcap 250 exhibited a 0.3% rise, marking its first gain after seven consecutive sessions of losses.

Banks led the sectorial gains, while energy companies were buoyed by higher oil prices. However, healthcare firms, led by AstraZeneca, faced declines. British inflation rose to an eight-month high in November, with steady underlying price growth offering some relief to investors.

