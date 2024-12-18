Left Menu

Eco Noel: ITC Maurya's Sustainable Festive Ode with Coconut Shells

ITC Maurya in New Delhi celebrates the season with 'ECO NOEL' — a Christmas tree crafted from coconut shells and eco-friendly materials. This initiative highlights the hotel's dedication to sustainability and responsible luxury. Air purification systems further demonstrate their commitment to a fresh, healthy environment for guests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:46 IST
Christmas tree made using coconut shells at ITC Maurya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to blend festive cheer with environmental consciousness, ITC Maurya in New Delhi unveiled an extraordinary Christmas tree crafted entirely from coconut shells. This artistic endeavor, part of the 'ECO NOEL' theme, aligns with the hotel's commitment to sustainability and presents a modern take on festive decor.

The intricate and eco-friendly tree, stationed prominently in the Chaitya Lobby, required 350 meticulous hours to assemble. Constructed using 100 percent sustainable materials, its design features coconut shell embellishments, jute, coir ropes, broom twigs, and yarn. The piece is topped with a radiant star, symbolizing a poignant message of environmental stewardship.

Speaking on the innovative project, Amaan Kidwai, Area Manager (North Luxury ITC Hotels) and General Manager of ITC Maurya, emphasized the initiative's dual purpose of celebration and conservation. 'The ECO NOEL Christmas Tree reminds us that we can celebrate responsibly, honoring our planet,' he stated. In line with environmental considerations, the hotel also employs advanced air purification systems, offering guests air quality endorsed by the WHO. This reflects ITC Maurya's ongoing effort to provide luxurious yet environmentally friendly experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

