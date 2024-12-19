Left Menu

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Pakistan's Missile Program

The U.S. has imposed new sanctions affecting Pakistan's long-range ballistic-missile program, specifically targeting the National Development Complex and three firms. The move aims to curb the spread of weapons of mass destruction. The Pakistani embassy has not commented on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 01:02 IST
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Pakistan's Missile Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has announced new sanctions concerning Pakistan's long-range ballistic-missile program. The measures specifically target Pakistan's state-owned defense agency, the National Development Complex (NDC), and three other firms linked to the program.

According to the State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller, these sanctions aim to penalize proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. The sanctions will freeze any U.S. property belonging to the targeted entities and prevent Americans from engaging in business with them.

The Pakistani embassy in Washington has not yet responded to requests for comment. The State Department's factsheet notes that the NDC has been acquiring components for the missile program, which includes the nuclear-capable Shaheen series of missiles. Other entities facing sanctions are based in Karachi and have been identified as collaborators with the NDC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024