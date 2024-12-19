U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Pakistan's Missile Program
The U.S. has imposed new sanctions affecting Pakistan's long-range ballistic-missile program, specifically targeting the National Development Complex and three firms. The move aims to curb the spread of weapons of mass destruction. The Pakistani embassy has not commented on the situation.
The United States has announced new sanctions concerning Pakistan's long-range ballistic-missile program. The measures specifically target Pakistan's state-owned defense agency, the National Development Complex (NDC), and three other firms linked to the program.
According to the State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller, these sanctions aim to penalize proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. The sanctions will freeze any U.S. property belonging to the targeted entities and prevent Americans from engaging in business with them.
The Pakistani embassy in Washington has not yet responded to requests for comment. The State Department's factsheet notes that the NDC has been acquiring components for the missile program, which includes the nuclear-capable Shaheen series of missiles. Other entities facing sanctions are based in Karachi and have been identified as collaborators with the NDC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
