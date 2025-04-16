Left Menu

Uncertainty Over State Department Budget Amid Trump Administration Plans

The U.S. State Department has not finalized its budget amidst reports from media about a potential cut by the Trump administration. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce clarified that any released documents were not from the department, ensuring no final budget or plan has been confirmed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:29 IST
Uncertainty Over State Department Budget Amid Trump Administration Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The U.S. State Department clarified on Tuesday that a final budget has not yet been determined, despite media reports suggesting that President Donald Trump's administration intends to significantly reduce the department's funding.

According to a leaked internal document, the administration aims for nearly a 50% budget cut. However, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce firmly stated that any such documents did not originate from the department, nor were they issued by the Secretary.

Bruce reassured reporters, emphasizing that there is no finalized budget or plan currently in place, urging the public and media to consider the current information as speculative at best.

(With inputs from agencies.)

