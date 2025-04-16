Uncertainty Over State Department Budget Amid Trump Administration Plans
The U.S. State Department has not finalized its budget amidst reports from media about a potential cut by the Trump administration. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce clarified that any released documents were not from the department, ensuring no final budget or plan has been confirmed yet.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department clarified on Tuesday that a final budget has not yet been determined, despite media reports suggesting that President Donald Trump's administration intends to significantly reduce the department's funding.
According to a leaked internal document, the administration aims for nearly a 50% budget cut. However, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce firmly stated that any such documents did not originate from the department, nor were they issued by the Secretary.
Bruce reassured reporters, emphasizing that there is no finalized budget or plan currently in place, urging the public and media to consider the current information as speculative at best.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Title X Funding Freeze: Impact on Planned Parenthood and Low-Income Communities
Myanmar media reports official death toll from earthquake surpasses 2,700 as more bodies found, reports AP.
LehLah's Funding Boost: Revolutionizing Content Commerce
Federal Funding Cuts Threaten Essential Services by Planned Parenthood
University of Crete Secures €95M EIB Funding for Student Housing and Campus Upgrades